Virtual town hall to discuss Brant water rates

Brant residents pay more for water than their counterparts in many other Ontario municipalities, says a consultant hired to look at the county’s water and wastewater rate structure.

Jim Bruzzese, of BMA Managment Consulting Inc., of Hamilton, told a county council committee meeting that residents in Brant pay about 25 per cent more for their water than those in many other Ontario municipalities and about 15 per cent more than those in southwestern Ontario.

He said the higher cost in Brant is the result of diverse county system that is expensive to operate and the fact that the municipality has a large infrastructure and relatively few customers

“I think anyone would find the 25 per cent figure to be a little shocking in comparison to the majority of other municipalities in Ontario, ” Coun. Steve Howes said. “Although, it’s not completely shocking because this is a topic that most of us (councillors) hear about once in a while.”