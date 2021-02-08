Virtual town hall to discuss Brant water rates

Brant residents pay more for water than their counterparts in many other Ontario municipalities, says a consultant hired to look at the county’s water and wastewater rate structure.

Jim Bruzzese, of BMA Managment Consulting Inc., of Hamilton, told a county council committee meeting that residents in Brant pay about 25 per cent more for their water than those in many other Ontario municipalities and about 15 per cent more than those in southwestern Ontario.

He said the higher cost in Brant is the result of diverse county system that is expensive to operate and the fact that the municipality has a large infrastructure and relatively few customers

“I think anyone would find the 25 per cent figure to be a little shocking in comparison to the majority of other municipalities in Ontario, ” Coun. Steve Howes said. “Although, it’s not completely shocking because this is a topic that most of us (councillors) hear about once in a while.”

Brant residents have a couple of opportunities to weigh in on the county’s proposed water and wastewater rate structure.

A survey and an explanation of the proposal can be found at engagebrant.ca/waterratestudy, as an other rate structure options.

And a virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.  It can be accessed through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82053700212.

The survey and virtual meeting are the next steps in an ongoing process to determine a water and wastewater rate structure for Brant’s residential and commercial customers. At present, the county has a two-part rate structure structure rate that includes a uniform rate for both water and wastewater.

“I do look forward to the public engagement step of this process because I hope there will be some very interesting dialogue there,” said Howes

Bruzzese presented councillors with a couple of rate structure alternatives.

The option recommended to the county includes a lower monthly fixed rate that includes two increases based on the amount of water consumed. It also recommends a residential season water rate at a 30 per cent premium for consumption over 45 cubic metres per month.

The premium would be applied from May to September to promote conservation of outdoor water use.

Bruzzese said a rate structure can encourage conservation, an important consideration considering outdoor water consumption increases dramatically in July and August to about 140,000 cubic metres per month from about 85,000 cubic metres in February.

“I think that we do need to encourage conservation,” said Coun. Joan Gatward, noting that the county has experienced drought-like conditions the last few summers. “We need to increase the awareness about conservation.

“I know that we’ve had to put water restrictions in Mount Pleasant because the pumps were running full-time and I don’t want to see that scenario happening again.”

The water and wastewater rate structure is scheduled to be on the March 16 administration and operations committee agenda for discussion and debate. Plans call for a decision to come before county council on March 23 with the possible implementation of a new rate structure by May 1.