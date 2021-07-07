Violent robber traumatized pharmacist
A Hagersville man convicted of his third and fourth robberies – one of which traumatized a pharmacist – was given a global sentence of six years when he appeared recently in Brantford’s Ontario Court.
Richard B. Laforme, 37, admitted he violently robbed the Lifecare Pharmacy on North Argyle St. in Caledonia on Feb. 17, 2020 by taking about 1,000 pills. Two days later, wielding a hatchet and a knife at the Hope Pharmacy on Colborne Street in Brantford, he threatened the pharmacist and got away with $7,000 in drugs.
Police were able to follow his trail and he and a cohort were quickly arrested.
“Other people need to know you can’t do this, you can’t rob pharmacies with violence,” said assistant Crown attorney Alex Burns. “Mr. Laforme needs to know that the penalty is penitentiary.”
The court heard an emotional victim impact statement from the pharmacist from the second robbery.
He said a few days after the incident, he was struck by the realization that if he had “looked, spoke or acted the wrong way” his infant son could have been left without a father and his wife a widow.
“I get up early every day trying to do the right thing to help people,” said the pharmacist, explaining that he was left obsessed with ensuring his panic button was within reach and found himself fearful when he saw clients he didn’t recognize.
Within four months, the man quit his job and opted to “start fresh” elsewhere.
Burns asked the judge to consider an eight to 10 year sentence for Laforme, noting his lengthy criminal record and two previous car robberies.
“Pharmacies serve our communities and are important businesses that need protection. Drugs were stolen that could have had adverse effects on the community.”
But defence lawyer Dale Henderson countered that the Crown hadn’t taken into account Laforme’s mental health issues and Gladue factors and noted he doesn’t have the capacity to follow through with rehabilitation appointments.
Henderson pointed out Laforme had a traumatic childhood, became addicted to drugs at a young age and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
“The offences were scary but not sophisticated. When he was taken into custody in Brantford, he told the police about the robbery in Caledonia.”
Henderson asked the judge for a five or six year sentence.
Laforme apologized specifically to the pharmacist who left his job.
“I hope he can find peace of mind on his journey. I can’t believe I came to the point where I was actually robbing drugstores to support my habit.”
Laforme also apologized to his family “for letting them down and committing crime all through my life.”
Justice Colette Good said a substantial prison term was warranted to deter someone “who endangers this community quite significantly” but she disagreed with the term suggested by the Crown.
Laforme has 15 prior convictions for assaults, two of which involved weapons and, over two decades has amassed 71 convictions.
“You’re showing no sign of slowing down in your behaviour. You’re picking up the severity of what you’re willing to do to get high. The robberies might have been unsophisticated but they were brazen, scary and violent.”
But, she noted, Laforme has been failed by the system in several ways and struggles with addictions and mental health problems.
His life was threatened after he contracted COVID-19 in jail and had to be hospitalized.
Good sentenced him to the equivalent of three years in prison on each of the robberies minus 530 days of time already served, leaving Laforme a further three years and 200 days to serve.
“I hope you use that time to address your addictions and mental health issues because you’re on a collision course to spend the rest of your life in jail.”
Laforme’s co-accused in the robberies has yet to be dealt with in court.
