Violent robber traumatized pharmacist

A Hagersville man convicted of his third and fourth robberies – one of which traumatized a pharmacist – was given a global sentence of six years when he appeared recently in Brantford’s Ontario Court.

Richard B. Laforme, 37, admitted he violently robbed the Lifecare Pharmacy on North Argyle St. in Caledonia on Feb. 17, 2020 by taking about 1,000 pills. Two days later, wielding a hatchet and a knife at the Hope Pharmacy on Colborne Street in Brantford, he threatened the pharmacist and got away with $7,000 in drugs.

Police were able to follow his trail and he and a cohort were quickly arrested.

“Other people need to know you can’t do this, you can’t rob pharmacies with violence,” said assistant Crown attorney Alex Burns. “Mr. Laforme needs to know that the penalty is penitentiary.”

The court heard an emotional victim impact statement from the pharmacist from the second robbery.

He said a few days after the incident, he was struck by the realization that if he had “looked, spoke or acted the wrong way” his infant son could have been left without a father and his wife a widow.

“I get up early every day trying to do the right thing to help people,” said the pharmacist, explaining that he was left obsessed with ensuring his panic button was within reach and found himself fearful when he saw clients he didn’t recognize.

Within four months, the man quit his job and opted to “start fresh” elsewhere.

Burns asked the judge to consider an eight to 10 year sentence for Laforme, noting his lengthy criminal record and two previous car robberies.

“Pharmacies serve our communities and are important businesses that need protection. Drugs were stolen that could have had adverse effects on the community.”