New booking session for those 80 and over will begin Monday

Article content

Appointments for mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in Brantford and Brant were filled in a matter of hours.

As a result those ages 80 and over hoping to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a community clinic will need to wait for a couple days.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccine clinic appointments fully booked for Brantford/Brant Back to video

On Saturday, the Brant County Health Unit said appointments for the upcoming clinics have been fully booked but new bookings will begin on Monday, March 1.

Clinics are by appointment only.

The health unit said Friday that COVID-19 mass immunization clinics set to begin next week will be located at Laurier Brantford’s One Market building at 1 Market St and the Paris fairground at 139 Silver St.

The health unit recommends online booking at https://www.bchu.org/COVID19Vaccines .

“If you are unable to book online, please ask a family member, loved one or friend for assistance,” said a post on the health unit website. Those unable to book online may call 519-753-4937 ext. 416 starting at 9 a.m. on March 1.