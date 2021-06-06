UPDATE: Body of missing eight-year-old boy recovered
Article content
Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday they have recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Erie near Turkey Point on Saturday afternoon.
OPP West Region Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk announced on Twitter that the body was found at about 2:45 p.m. by members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.
UPDATE: Body of missing eight-year-old boy recovered Back to video
“It is with a heavy heart that I provide this update,” Sanchuk said.
The boy’s body was found about 180 metres off the shore of Cedar Drive.
The boy’s name would not be released at this time, said Sanchuk, adding that the OPP would not answer media inquiries to give his family time to grieve.
Sanchuk thanked all those who searched for the boy.
Norfolk OPP, Norfolk firefighters, OPP aviation services and marine unit and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., were involved in the search. Norfolk paramedics also responded to the scene.
OPP said they were notified that the boy had gone missing at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the boy was seen attempting to swim to shore after leaving a floating raft.
Advertisement
Article content
Family members contacted police when they were unable to find their son, Sanchuk said.
Rescue efforts continued overnight Saturday into Sunday when the OPP underwater unit arrived.
Sanchuk said the child was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
A Brantford man, who saw the search efforts, called it a massive operation.
“There were a lot of boats in the water, a couple of helicopters and they also used a drone,” Justin Simon said. “There were flares over the lake all night as they continued to search.
“It has been pretty incredible.”
Simon and his girlfriend, Kerry Gordon, of Waterloo, Ont., were on the lake, just off of Pottahawk Island, on Saturday afternoon when they heard a message about someone missing.
“It’s a eerie feeling,” Simon said. “Everyone down here loves the water and loves being on it but when something like this happens it reminds you of the dangers.”
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall
UPDATE – It’s with a very heavy heart that I provide this update. 8 year old #missing boy located deceased in #LakeErie. Thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/l8sh9Tw9WP — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 6, 2021