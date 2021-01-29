UK variant of COVID-19 reported in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content continued

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to provide any more details at this time,” Matt Terry, director, corporate communications for Norfolk County, said. “The health unit must balance the desire of the community to know more about specific cases of COVID-19 with everyone’s right to medical privacy.

“Given the small size of our community, providing any more details would risk identifying a specific individual or individuals, and jeopardizing that medical privacy.”

Meanwhile, the number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have tested positive for COVID-19 stands at 1,309.

According to figures provided by the health unit, 1,208 of those who have tested positive have recovered while 38 people have died as a result of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There were 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the community as of Friday morning, health unit figures say.

Meanwhile, the number of negative tests performed for the virus since the pandemic began is 10,027.

According to the health unit’s website, there are outbreaks of the virus at five local facilities including Cedarwood Village long-term care home in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs long-term care home in Port Dover, Edgewater Gardens long-term care centre in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge in Dunnville and Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe.

The province declared a state of emergency on Jan. 12 due to an alarming increase of COVID-19 across Ontario. Enhanced public health and workplace safety measures and a province-wide-stay-at-home order were put in place. The state-of-emergency was expected to remain in place until at least Feb. 9.