Two Ohsweken residents charged with trafficking cocaine

Brian Thompson
Mar 15, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Six Nations police

Six Nations police say two Ohsweken residents face drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed March 10 at a First Line Road home.

Police said they seized large amounts of American and Canadian currency, items containing cocaine residue and other evidence of trafficking in controlled drugs and substances.

A 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and failing to comply with undertakings. The man is also charged with breach of probation.

Ogwadeni:deo, a child-welfare agency serving Six Nations of the Grand River, was contacted to provide care for an infant found in the home.

