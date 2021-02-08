Two new COVID-19 cases reported by Brant County Health Unit

Expositor staff
Feb 08, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  2 minute read
The number of new local cases of COVID-19 continue to fall.

On Monday, the Brant County Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the confirmed cases for the week ended Feb. 7 to 29, the fourth straight week to show a decline since hitting a record 167 for week ended Jan. 10 and the lowest number since 20 cases were recorded for the week ended Oct. 25. Weekly cases fell to 117 for the week ended Jan. 17, 45 for the week ended Jan. 24 and 44 for the week ended Jan. 31.

Over the weekend, the health unit announced the deaths of three more COVID-19 victims, bringing the number of local deaths to 12.

The newest deaths included a man and a woman, both in their 50s, who had been hospitalized. Another man who died was in his 90s and had not been hospitalized at the time of his death. The three cases were unconnected.

While the two people in their 50s got the virus through a suspected community transmission, the man in his 90s was in close contact with a confirmed case.

Another two deaths also were recorded on Six Nations of the Grand River, which is counted separately.

Monday’s figures bring the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant to 1,380 since the start of the global pandemic. Of those cases, 1,335 are considered resolved.

Three people with the virus are currently being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

So far 2,722 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered with 137 people having completed the two-dose regimen.

A new outbreak was declared at the John Noble Home where one staff member tested positive for the virus. Other outbreaks continue at the Stedman Hospice involving eight staff and one resident, and at a local construction site where six cases have been reported.

An outbreak at a local manufacturing facility, where there were three COVID-19 cases, was declared over on Sunday.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,038 are Brantford residents and 342 are from Brant County. Fifty-three per cent are female and 47 per cent male.

Thirty-six per cent of cases are age 20 to 39, followed by age 40 to 59 (32 per cent), under 20 (15 per cent), age 60 to 79 (14 per cent), and over 80 (three per cent).

Close contact with someone with the virus is the main means of transmission, accounting for 58 per cent of cases; followed by community spread (25 per cent), outbreak-associated (14 per cent), and travel (three per cent).

As of Monday morning, 67,916 COVID-19 tests had been done in Brantford-Brant, including those at long-term care facilities and retirement homes.