





Share this Story: Two new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant

Two new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant

Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. For the first four days of this week, five cases have been reported, putting Brantford and Brant on track for a drop in the weekly case count for a seventh straight week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant Back to video Last week, 21 cases were reported, the lowest number since the week ended Feb. 14 when there were 13. Prior to that, the lowest weekly case count was eight for the week ended Oct. 11. Active cases on Friday dropped by two to 16. The Brant Community Health Care System reported Friday that four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with one patient in critical care. The health unit was reporting six patients in care, with the difference in numbers due to reporting times. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,394 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant, with 3,358 of those resulting in recovered cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,199 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 85 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, six have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 318 have some mutation detected. There have been 139,517 doses of the vaccine administered, which is an increase of 2,855 from Thursday. There are also 41,521 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 71 per cent of area residents, aged 18 and older, have received at least one dose, with 24 per cent having received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics this week (first-dose only; no appointments needed) at its Laurier and Paris fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older. The Laurier location (1 Market St.) will hold clinics on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the clinic at the Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St. in Paris) will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to a delay in the shipping of the Pfizer vaccine that has affected the entire province, the BCHU will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is interchangeable with the Pfizer vaccine. All appointments and clinics this week will be honoured as the BCHU has sufficient supply of Moderna.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be reserved for youth aged 12 to 17 who can only receive that vaccine. The province announced on Friday that with more than 76 per cent of adult Ontarians receiving a first dose and more than 30 per cent of those people fully vaccinated, accelerated second doses for eligible adults over the age of 18 will begin next week. Those who received a first does of an mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book an appointment for their second dose on Monday at 8 p.m. Second doses for those who received AstraZeneca will continue to proceed on an eight-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. The province also announced on Friday that it will be looking to accelerate youth second doses. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Rosewood House, June 6, four residents • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, eight residents, three staff members

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content • Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, seven cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 16, June 14, three cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 17, June 23, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there was one active cases as of Tuesday, the last day information was available on the Ohsweken Public Health website. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. Exact numbers were not available but 38 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 33 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 256 new cases, the fifth straight day the case count has been under 300. There were two deaths reported on Thursday bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,101. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 275 people receiving care. There have now been 13,568,209 doses of the vaccine administered after 246,393 doses were administered on Thursday. There are 3,761,221 people in Ontario who are fully vaccinated. The province announced on Thursday that Ontario would move to Step 2 in its economic re-opening plan on June 30, two days earlier than originally planned. In Stage 2, these are some of the following things that will be allowed – indoor gatherings of up to five people, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, overnight camps for children, outdoor non-contact sports, outdoor amusement and water parks, outdoor county fairs, bars and restaurants allowing up to six people at a table on patios, essential retail 50 per cent, non-essential retail 25 per cent and personal care services where masks can be worn.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford