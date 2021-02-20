Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in H-N

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

One person from Caledonia and another from Cayuga comprise the new cases, bringing to 15 the number of active cases of the virus across the two counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the region has seen 1,396 confirmed cases.

Of those, 1,337 are resolved, while 39 people have died from COVID-related illness. Another five people who had tested positive died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Men account for 51.5 per cent of all cases, while the 30 to 39 age group continues to have the highest number of infectious individuals.

Another 145 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series since the previous day’s report, bringing that total to 1,335.

To date Haldimand-Norfolk has received 6,435 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 3,592 have been administered so far.

An outbreak affecting one staff member at Delhi Long Term Care was declared over on Friday, February 19.

The only remaining outbreak still ongoing involves one staff member at Grandview Lodge long-term care in Dunnville.