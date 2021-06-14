Two men face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop

Article content

Brantford police say two men are facing numerous charges after they stopped a vehicle that drove through a stop sign.

Police said a 50-year-old Brantford man and an 18-year-old man from Ohsweken are each charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a long list of weapons offences. The younger man is also charged with obstructing and assaulting an officer.

Police said they stopped a vehicle just after 6:15 a.m. on Saturday at West and Pearl streets that ran a stop sign at West and Grey streets.

The passenger fled from the vehicle and assaulted officers before being apprehended. He also provided a false identity.

Police said they seized a loaded and concealed prohibited firearm, 4.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash.