A man and woman, both 46 and from Brantford, are facing charges after members of the Brantford police street crime unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation on Tuesday.

Police say the man was apprehended after he tried to run away while being arrested.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two face charges after police seize drugs Back to video

During a search of a home in the area of Spring Lane and Jarvis Street, police said they seized: about 44 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,500; Canadian currency, cellphones, a digital scale and a sport utility vehicle.

The man and woman are each possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is also charged with escaping lawful custody and driving while under suspension.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip can be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251