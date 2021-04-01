Two face charges after police seize drugs

Expositor staff
Apr 01, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
drugs

A man and woman, both 46 and from Brantford, are facing charges after members of the Brantford police street crime unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation on Tuesday.

Police say the man was apprehended after he tried to run away while being arrested.

During a search of a home in the area of Spring Lane and Jarvis Street, police said they seized: about 44 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,500; Canadian currency, cellphones, a digital scale and a sport utility vehicle.

The man and woman are each possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is also charged with escaping lawful custody and driving while under suspension.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip can be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers