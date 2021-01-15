Two face charges after drugs, cash seized from Cainsville home

Article content continued

Police received a 911 call on Jan. 10 at about 9:40 p.m. reporting a man with a firearm in the restaurant. When he couldn’t get money, police say the suspect, who had his face concealed, took the employee’s cell phone and several beverages before running away.

The employee wasn’t injured.

Officers spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect near the restaurant. They say he was evasive, attempted to leave and had the victim’s phone.

Police say the man gave them a false name. He was also bound by two probation orders and four weapons prohibition orders for various offences.

A 26-year-old Brantford man is charged with: robbery with a firearm; using a firearm while committing an offence; pointing a firearm; disguise with intent; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; obstructing a peace officer; breach of probation; and four counts of possession of a firearm.

Charged with theft

Police arrested a man on Wednesday they say was stuffing his backpack with items stolen from parked vehicles.

Officers were called to Dufferin Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. after a man was seen opening the doors of several vehicles.

While driving to the area, officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect getting out of a vehicle parked at William and Richmond streets.

Police say the man admitted to the crime and gave officers the stolen items, which were returned to the owners.

A 24-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000.

Tire slashed

A 40-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after police say a tire was slashed on a vehicle in a convenience store parking lotat Colborne Street and Park Avenue on Jan. 8.

The man, who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, is charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of a probation order.

Police say the tire was slashed after an argument between the vehicle’s owner and another man. They identified a suspect through surveillance video.