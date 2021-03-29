Article content

Two Brantford men have been arrested in connection with a string of arsons in Brant County, Brantford, Niagara and Stratford.

Brant OPP said Monday that Daniel Ryan Perry, 33, and Jayson Ronald Bigelow, 37, are each charged with five counts of arson – damage to property. Bigelow is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two Brantford men charged in arson investigation Back to video

Police said the arrests follow an investigation involving Brant and Huronia West OPP.

One incident involved a fire just before 4:30 a.m. on June 5, 2019, at a Brant farm on Jerseyville Road that destroyed a barn and truck and killed four pygmy goats, police said.