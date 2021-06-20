





Photo by Michelle Ruby / The Expositor

Article content Don Lynch said his head is still spinning a week after a suspected arsonist set ablaze a historic church on Six Nations of the Grand River. One of a handful of trustees at St. John’s — thought to be the second oldest Anglican church in Ontario after Brantford’s Mohawk Chapel– Lynch hoped someone would have stepped forward by now to offer some practical help. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trustees seek help to determine future of historic church damaged by fire Back to video “A lot of people are offering condolences and sympathy,” he said. “But no matter what choice we make, there will be a tremendous cost involved.” While the precise date of origin of the small church at Tuscarora Road and Fifth Line is lost in the mist of time, it’s known that in the winter of 1884 the building, which had stood on the north side of the Grand River, was dismantled and move over the ice, and rebuilt at its present location. It opened for public worship on Sunday, June 24, 1885. For decades, services were packed, as was a hall that once stood behind the church.

Article content “We tore down the hall two years ago following kids starting a small fire in it,” said Lynch. “We thought with the hall gone that the church would be safe.” By 2000, the congregation had dwindled and the church became designated a “chapel of ease” under the Anglican church Huron Diocese. It no longer functions as a regular church but is opened for special services throughout the year – Christmas, Easter and the occasional funeral. The tiny congregation couldn’t afford insurance on the building and they were forced to disconnect the hydro and gas a few years ago. Six Nations firefighters were called to the church at about 3:30 a.m. on June 12. They found flames shooting up the steeple just inside the front entrance. With help from Brant County firefighters, the blaze was under control within 30 minutes. Six Nations police said the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to help investigate because “preliminary findings at the scene indicated that the fire is an arson.” Lynch said he believes the attempt to burn down the building is directly connected to the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. He spent the night in the church after the fire thinking the arsonist may return. Rev. Rosalyn Elm, the minister at St. John’s, told reporters that the Diocese of Huron received several recent threats to churches, including the Mohawk Chapel. “The community was just heavy with emotion over the 215 little ones found in Kamloops. Everything was just piling up on one another,” said Elm

Article content Lynch has a connection to St. John’s dating back several generations. His parents, grandparents and great-grandparents are all buried in a small cemetery behind the church. “What really gets me is all those resting in the cemetery,” he said. “It’s so disrespectful.” His grandfather, Samuel Anderson, who lived nearby, assisted the minister of the time, coming over to start a fire in the church stove on cold winter days. He also rang the church bell, which could be heard for miles, to acknowledge death in the community during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. That bell, which dates back to 1837, and a series of memorial stained glass windows, including those dedicated to members of the congregation who served in the First and Second World Wars, need to somehow be saved, said Lynch. Even if they can be removed, he said he’s unsure where they could be safely stored. But without funding to determine the integrity of the damaged building, a decision can’t be made about whether it could or should be saved. Fundraising would need to be arranged if repairs are feasible. Leaving the building in its current state isn’t a long-term option, said Lynch. The fire significantly damaged the bell tower, which is in danger of collapse. The interior of the church sustained mostly smoke and water damage. Lynch said the building has been boarded up until a decision can be made about its future. “A lot of people don’t value history very much but this church goes back so far and reaches so many people.” Anyone who is able to offer assistance can contact ddl1348@yahoo.com.

