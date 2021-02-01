Truck stolen

Article content

Brant OPP say an unlocked black 2005 GMC Envoy SUV was reported stolen early on the morning of Jan. 31 from a home on King Street in Burford.

Police said the keys were left in the vehicle’s ignition.

The vehicle had new tires, five-spoke chrome wheels, a roof rack and a Browning hunting logo on the rear window.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Parked vehicles vandalized

Brant OPP say two vehicles parked in a a driveway of a home on Abeles Avenue in Paris were damaged between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The tires on both vehicles were damaged, and the rear window on one vehicle was smashed.

Drivers charged

Brant OPP say a 36-year-old Brantford man was charged with driving while under suspension after a vehicle was stopped on Norwich Road on Jan. 30.

Also on Jan. 30, a 39-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. man was charged with driving while under suspension and failing to produce proof of insurance after a vehicle was stopped on Cockshutt Road. Police said the vehicle did not have a front licence plate.

Assault charge

Brant OPP say 54-year-old Kitchener, Ont, resident is facing charges after they were called to a domestic disturbance at 3:13 a.m. Saturday at an Abeles Avenue home in Paris. The accused is charged with assault, theft of a motor vehicle, operation a vehicle while prohibited and two counts of driving while under suspension