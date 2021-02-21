Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Article content

A 49-year-old Brantford man faces numerous charges after a traffic stop on Feb 11 at Colborne Street, near Kiwanis Way.

He is charged with failure to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a vehicle with cannabis readily available and possession of counterfeit money.

In addition to cannabis and counterfeit Canadian currency, police said they also seized pepper spray.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was among several people with whom the driver was ordered not to have contact.

Trafficking charges

Attempting to evade Brantford police resulted in a traffic stop and numerous charges for a 33-year-old Brantford man and a 37-year-old woman from Jarvis.

Police said man was was bound by conditions not to be in contact with the woman.

The woman, who was driving, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and driving while under suspension.