Toyotetsu plant shuts down due to COVID outbreak

SIMCOE A COVID-19 outbreak has led to the shutdown of Toyotetsu Canada auto parts plant in Simcoe.

Employees were notified on Monday about 10 active cases at the Park Road facility, where 25 workers have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic more than one year ago.

“Toyotetsu Canada has agreed to voluntarily shut down operations and close the plant out of an abundance of caution and will reopen when it is safe to do so,” said a media release issued by the company on Tuesday night. “Toyotetsu Canada will continue to work very closely and cooperatively with public health on any and all necessary outbreak measures to open as quickly and safely as possible.”

Toyotetsu Canada employs about 1,200 people.

According to the company’s website, the 24,720-square-metre facility opened in 2007 and manufactures radiator supports; rear axle beams and suspension arms; brake and parking brake pedals; hood locks; crush boxes and center body pillars.