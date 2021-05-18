Toronto men face drug, weapon charges

Article content

Two Toronto men face a slew of charges after Brantford police stopped a vehicle on Market Street on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m.

When the officers saw cannabis within reach of the driver, they conducted a search of vehicle, the driver and a passenger.

They said they found about 69 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $17,300, two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, a large amount of Canadian money, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.

A 19-year-old man faces 14 weapons charges, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and driving offences.

An 18-year-old man is facing 13 weapons charges and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford police street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Brantford Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be submitted at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?QAgencyID=251