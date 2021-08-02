"To us, he never came home"
The recent discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country spurred Loretta (Budgie) Nadeau to organize a walk in memory of her late brother, Joe Commanda.
The Walk for Joe will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the former Mohawk Institute residential school on Mohawk Street in Brantford.
"To us, he never came home" Back to video
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” said the Orangeville, Ont., woman, standing outside the Mohawk Institute, which was nicknamed the Mush Hole for the watery oatmeal regularly served to students.
“I just didn’t have the nerve to go out and do it until now. I’m 68, so a few more years and I wouldn’t be able to do it.”
The Algonquin First Nation woman is originally from the Pikwakanagan First Nation, 40 kilometres southwest of Pembroke, Ont. She said her brothers, Joe and Rocky, were removed from the family’s home in the mid-1960s and placed at the Mohawk Institute. Another brother, Vy, was released from the residential school at the same time Joe and Rocky arrived.
She said she thinks Joe would have been about 11 at the time.
“They always said Joe and Rocky were problem children,” she recalled. “But to me they never were. I remember the priest saying those boys should be in a different school. I hated that priest.”
Standing on the front lawn of the Mohawk Institute, Nadeau pointed to an octagon-shaped window just beneath the building’s roofline.
“That’s where the boys were kept,” she said. “And they used to look out that window and say, ‘When is someone coming for us?’ It’s sad.”
She said her brothers ran away from the Mush Hole twice in an effort to return home. But their parents were never notified.
During the second attempt, Joe and Rocky split up.
On Sept. 13, 1968, Joe was struck and killed by a train in Oakville, while Rocky was apprehended by police and put in a Toronto jail.
“To us, he never made it home,” Nadeau said of Joe.
“Even though they brought in a casket, some of the family members have always wondered, ‘Maybe he didn’t get hit by a train? Maybe he’s out there somewhere?’ But, no, he would have come home.”
Shortly after Joe’s death, family members came to the Mohawk Institute for a memorial. Standing in front of the Mush Hole for that first time was emotional for Nadeau.
“It’s like you were shaking. It was scary.”
The Walk for Joe will cover three days, ending in Oakville on Aug. 27, Toronto on Aug. 28 and Pikwakangan on Aug. 29.
“We’re going to have a pipe ceremony at 6 a.m. (on Aug. 27) and we have Mohawks from Akwesasne coming to do a tobacco burning,” she said. “The chief of our First Nation will say a few words, and then we have to get underway.”
Nadeau said Brantford police will provide an escort through the city to Cainsville, and she hopes Hamilton, Peel and Toronto police will provide assistance, too.
Having mapped out a route for a safe journey for walkers and those who will follow in vehicles, she estimates it would take up to 13 hours to walk to Oakville on the first day.
On Aug. 28, the trek will continue to Toronto, followed by a five-hour vehicle convoy on Aug. 29 to Pikwakanagan, concluding at the cemetery where Joe Commanda is buried.
“We’re trying to do it as a relay, so if I walked four hours I could be spelled off,” Nadeau said.
She said she hopes the walk will raise awareness, and bring a measure of healing to some families.
Nadeau said she was gratified by the response to a toll set up for a weekend on a bridge into Pikwakanagan to raise funds for the walk.
“We had a lot of people come out to help and I was surprised to hear many say, ‘We’re going to stand behind you,’” she said. “So it’s bringing people closer together.”
The Mohawk Institute opened in 1828 and was the longest-operating residential school in the country. It was relocated once, burned down twice, and closed in 1970.
