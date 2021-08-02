"To us, he never came home"

The recent discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country spurred Loretta (Budgie) Nadeau to organize a walk in memory of her late brother, Joe Commanda.

The Walk for Joe will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the former Mohawk Institute residential school on Mohawk Street in Brantford.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” said the Orangeville, Ont., woman, standing outside the Mohawk Institute, which was nicknamed the Mush Hole for the watery oatmeal regularly served to students.

“I just didn’t have the nerve to go out and do it until now. I’m 68, so a few more years and I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

The Algonquin First Nation woman is originally from the Pikwakanagan First Nation, 40 kilometres southwest of Pembroke, Ont. She said her brothers, Joe and Rocky, were removed from the family’s home in the mid-1960s and placed at the Mohawk Institute. Another brother, Vy, was released from the residential school at the same time Joe and Rocky arrived.

She said she thinks Joe would have been about 11 at the time.

“They always said Joe and Rocky were problem children,” she recalled. “But to me they never were. I remember the priest saying those boys should be in a different school. I hated that priest.”

Standing on the front lawn of the Mohawk Institute, Nadeau pointed to an octagon-shaped window just beneath the building’s roofline.

“That’s where the boys were kept,” she said. “And they used to look out that window and say, ‘When is someone coming for us?’ It’s sad.”

She said her brothers ran away from the Mush Hole twice in an effort to return home. But their parents were never notified.

During the second attempt, Joe and Rocky split up.