Tired of same old parties? Brantford-Brant voters have other choices

Article content Brantford-Brant voters tired of the three main political parties have several other choices in the Sept. 20 federal election.

Brantford-Brant voters tired of the three main political parties have several other choices in the Sept. 20 federal election. In addition to Conservative Larry Brock, Liberal Alison Macdonald and New Democrat Adrienne Roberts, there are four other names on the ballot. They are: Green Party candidate Karleigh Csordas; Cole Squire, who is running for the People's Party of Canada; and independents Leslie Bory and John (The Engineer) Turmel. They are running to succeed Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who is not seeking re-election after representing the riding since 2008. Csordas initially thought her age might hinder her chances of becoming the next MP for Brantford-Brant. "I'm learning that it's more of a strength than a weakness," said the 26-year-old physiotherapy assistant. "One of the best things that I'm hearing is that I'm a breath of fresh air in the political world right now." Born and raised in Brantford, Csordas graduated from Assumption College in 2013, and went on to obtain a honours bachelor of science degree in kinesiology from the University of Waterloo. She also took a post-graduate program in critical professional kinesiology, and currently works at Kneaded Care on Stanley Street. Csordas said the Green Party's platform is aligned with her values, motivating her to throw her hat into the political ring. "As a young individual, I'm really listening to our community and the changes we want to see," she said. "I think it's my time. It's a big leap but I am ready for it." Csordas is co-chair of the the city's environment and sustainability policy advisory committee and chairs its "green team" subcommittee that focuses on education for waste diversion, encouraging people to properly sort their waste.

"I see that when we focus on green initiatives and ideas we can really save our municipality in the financial section," she said. "If we implement renewable resources and electrify our transportation system, I believe we can have a sustainable country down to the municipal level." Csordas added that renewable energy and energy efficiency retrofits would yield the strongest results in restarting the economy. "It's great to see how financial costs are related to environmental cost. They work hand in hand." She noted that reconciliation with Indigenous communities is important, especially with Six Nations of the Grand River being part of the Brantford-Brant riding. "Something that's huge in the Green Party platform is establishing a nation-to-nation relationship, and we need more of an active approach in working with Six Nations and our Indigenous communities," said Csordas, adding that abolishing the Indian Act is another party platform plank. She said all 94 calls to action in the report from Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools must be implemented, along with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Csordas has organized block cleanups as a way to meet constituents.And weekly online meetings called Coffee With Karleigh provide a chance to meet the candidate and ask questions. Among concerns she hears are the opioid crisis and homelessness.

She said the Green Party would encourage provinces to continue the eviction freeze until the pandemic is over, and would increase funding for co-operative and supportive housing. In a corner of Csordas' election sign is a red tag with the words: "Be Daring." "I want people to be daring, take the leap and realize the Green Party has the strongest and boldest action plan," she said. "I want people to realize that their vote matters." A resident of Six Nations, Squire, 26, is a graduate of Brantford Collegiate Institute and the personal support worker program at Mohawk College. He worked at Brantford General Hospital for six years before enrolling at Six Nations Polytechnic. After a year at Six Nations Polytechnic, Squire transferred to McMaster University, where he is studying political science. "The warp speed assault on our rights and freedoms, culture, and Canadian identity" is what motivated Squire to throw his hat in the political ring. The People's Party of Canada was founded by Maxime Bernier, a former Conservative cabinet minister, in September of 2018. "I put my name in because our riding and our country need principled, patriotic and steadfast leadership." He said he's been hearing many people voice concerns about COVID vaccine passports and lockdowns. "The PPC is the only federal party which vehemently opposes vaccine passports and lockdowns," he noted. "We are pro-choice when it comes to vaccinations, with full and informed consent including the disclosure of the adverse reactions, deaths and effectiveness."

Squire said the current housing market is unsustainable, adding that his party would reduce the annual immigration rate to 100,000 to 150,000 from 400,000. "This will allow for housing developments to catch up to the current demand, allowing for the market to cool down." On reconciliation with First Nations, Squire said the People's Party is "not afraid of difficult conversations." "We need to find real solutions like abolishing the racist Indian Act, which was implemented by a Liberal government and was largely responsible for First Nations children being placed into residential schools. Instead of telling First Nations people what we want, we will sit at the table and make sure we reach a deal that is beneficial for everyone in Canada." Bory is making his sixth bid in a federal election, while Turmel will don his trademark white hard hat once again. A retired professional gambler, Turmel holds the Guinness World Record for having contested and lost elections 101 times. He has sought election at municipal, provincial and federal government levels in ridings throughout Ontario, including a bid for Brantford mayor in 2018. This is one in a series of profiles of candidates running in Brantford-Brant for the Sept. 20 federal election.

