Timmins police charge 5 Brantford residents for breaching COVID protocols

Each person in the vehicle received provincial offence notice carrying a fine of $880

Timmins police say they have charged five Brantford-area residents with breaching the province’s pandemic stay-at-home order.

Police said that, on April 17 during a R.I.D.E. check, they stopped a car with five unrelated adults, each from separate addresses in the Brantford area.

Each occupant of the vehicle was served with a provincial offence notice that carries a fine of $880 upon conviction.

Timmins police said the incident is the first time they have laid such charges.

“The necessity for Timmins police officers to adopt a firmer approach when confronting such violations is deemed appropriate so that officers can better protect people from their own lack of good judgment and the indulgence in unsafe behaviours,” police said in a news release.

“This is a public health issue that demands strict adherence.”