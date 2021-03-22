Article content

A 38-year-old Timmins man faces weapons charges after being pulled over by the OPP early Sunday.

The man was stopped after police received a traffic complaint from a motorist on Highway 403 at about 2:01 a.m. Officers found the vehicle after it left the highway and after pulling it over, police found a loaded handgun.

Police have charged the man with dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, operation while prohibited, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person and other weapons-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Three charged with drinking and driving offences