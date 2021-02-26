





Article content Four people – some friends since childhood — did business in the deadly drug carfentanil on Feb. 1, 2019. Hours later, one — Jason Kerr, 32, of Hagersvillle — was found dead on the floor of a locked Hagersville restaurant washroom. And now the others have been sent to jail or prison. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three sentenced in carfentanil death Back to video Terry Wood, 34, and Hillary Elizabeth Robertson, 31, were each charged with manslaughter. Jesse Wellings, 29, was charged with trafficking in carfentanil but, months later, OPP increased his charge to manslaughter, too. In court, the Haldimand County residents pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of trafficking in carfentanil. As the court case drew to a close, Kerr’s mother offered what Justice Gethin Edward called “a powerful statement of forgiveness” to the three. “To Terry, Jesse and Hillary, please respect and love yourself and others enough to never let this happen again,” said Simone Kerr in her victim impact statement.

Article content The judge ruled that the 0.2 gram of carfentanil, which is often used by veterinarians to sedate large animals such as elephants, that killed Kerr passed through a “chain of possession” from Wellings, who had it hidden in the apartment he shared with Robertson, his ex-girlfriend, to Robertson and then to Wood before it took Kerr’s life. Federal prosecutor Jamie Pereira said the group knew the dangers of carfentanil. In fact, Wood, a user and supplier, overdosed the first time he used the drug in Hagersville in 2017 and then again in Caledonia in January 2018 when Wellings revived him with two doses of naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Pereira said he is concerned Wood and Wellings have little appreciation for their actions. He noted that, upon learning in a text that Kerr had died, Wellings kept doing business, responding: “Damn, that’s wild. I was just going to head your way. Does your buddy still want?” Pereira said Wood told the writer of a pre-sentence report that people who buy drugs should be “responsible for their own decision to do so.” The judge said the “lack of insight” shown by Wood, Robertson and Wellings is “not surprising.” “They’re addicts. They’re not of this world. They’re in some difficult, dark place going between fixes and not thinking rationally.” But Edward said he is impressed by how Robertson, whose life has been plagued by violence, handled her charges. Her younger brother was killed by a drunk driver on Six Nations of the Grand River and her boyfriend, Dustin Monture, was shot in the head in 2017.

Article content Court was told that one partner had dragged a pregnant Robertson by her hair, tied her up and put out cigarettes on her. Another partner backed his car into her, pinning her against a wall and then dragging her 30 feet. Robertson’s lawyer, Ann Marie Stewart, told the judge her client needs treatment. “There is almost no treatment available to a female in the provincial system but there’s Grand Valley in Kitchener so we’re asking for two years plus one day (plus time served) to allow her to go to Grand Valley and get treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, grief, addiction and abuse.” Stewart said Robertson grew up with Kerr and his family. “She’s very remorseful and will forever carry the guilt of the role she played in the death of that young man.” During extensive judicial pretrial meetings, a range of sentences for each defendant was set – two years for Wellings, who told Robertson where to find his drugs to sell; two to four years for Robertson, who sold them to Wood; and four to six years for Wood, who delivered and sold them to Kerr. But Wellings’ lawyer, Lauren Wilhelm, made a last-ditch pitch to the judge for a time -served sentence of two years and a conditional sentence to serve in the community for her client. Wilhelm argued that a strict form of house arrest would provide better supervision for Wellings than jail or prison. “Your client was far more instrumental in what he did to facilitate the request by the victim,” said the judge.

Article content “He was the leg man, the individual that made the calls,” said Edward. “A community sentence is clearly not appropriate for any of the accused.” Edward sentenced Robertson to three years, while giving her credit for a year of time already served. “You have shown bravery and compassion,” said the judge, noting that Robertson was sobbing as the facts of the case were read out. “Your bravery is what you’ve asked the court to do. It’s unusual and refreshing to have someone asking for a sentence so they can continue on their healing journey.” Edward sentenced Wellings to two years less a day. Minus his time in jail and some time granted for a strict bail where he had to always be in the presence of his father leaves him with a year to serve. The judge called Wood the “main catalyst” in the deadly transaction. “He was the one actively texting to acquire the drugs, he was the one who picked up the drug and provided it to Jason Kerr. But for (Wood’s) actions, Jason Kerr would likely be alive today.” Wood was sentenced to four years, less time served of almost two years, meaning he was sent to prison for just over two years. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

