Three new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday three new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
There are now 10 active cases in Brantford-Brant, although there is no one hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,437 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,407 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,242 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 41 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.
There have been 193,905 doses of the vaccine administered by the health unitand there are 90,960 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 75 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 63 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 74 per cent have at least one dose and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The BCHU is hosting several walk-in clinics for first and second doses this week for those aged 12 and older. No appointments are necessary for the clinics.
The following is the information for those clinics:
• Laurier University (1 Market St.): Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St. in Paris): Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Lynden Park Mall (across from Sport Chek): Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.;
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
An outbreak at Farm No. 6 that was declared on July 13 and involved one person was declared over on Monday.
There are ongoing outbreaks at Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH – D-Wing (declared July 13, two residents, one staff member) and Participation Support Services Stedman House (declared July 12, one staff member).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there are two active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 529 confirmed cases, of which 516 are resolved.
Exact numbers are not available but 40 per cent of the population on Six Nations has received a dose of the vaccination, with 35 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 129 new cases in the past 24 hours.
There were five deaths reported from Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,321.
There now have been 19,110,428 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 92,035 doses were administered on Monday. In Ontario, 8,702,111 people are fully vaccinated.