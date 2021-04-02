Three new COVID-19 cases at schools

Article content

After a relatively quiet week for new COVID-19 cases at local schools, there were three reported on Thursday at the two school boards.

There were new cases reported by the Grand Erie District School Board at North Park Collegiate and Lansdowne-Costain Public School in Brantford. There was also a case reported on Thursday by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board at St. Patrick School in Brantford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new COVID-19 cases at schools Back to video

There are still ongoing outbreaks at the Catholic board’s Holy Cross School in Brantford and St. John’s College.

The Brant County Health Unit was not updating its dashboard on Friday.

On Thursday, the health unit reported 24 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,823 people who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago and of those, 1,707 have been resolved.

There are 102 active cases in Brant County.

Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, including a man in his 80s earlier this week.