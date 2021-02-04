Three new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant

Brian Thompson
Feb 04, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The brings to 12 the number of new cases recorded for the first three days of this week.

After a record 167 cases for the week ended Jan. 10, numbers been declined to 117 for the week ended Jan. 17, 45 for the week ended Jan. 24 and 44 for the week ended Jan. 31.

The number of positive cases in Brantford and Brant County since the pandemic began now stands at 1,363. Of those, 1,315 cases have been resolved.

One false positive result was subtracted from the overall case count.

Two of the new cases involve residents of Brantford, with one in the 40 to 59 year age range, and another in the 60 to 79 age group.

The transmission method for one new case was from close contact with a confirmed case of the virus,

Women account for 52.6 per cent of all positive cases in Brantford and Brant.

People in the 20 to 39 year age group account for the highest number of cases at 36.39 per cent, followed by those aged 40 to 59 (31.84 per cent); under-20 (14.67 per cent); 60 to 79 years (14.38 per cent); and those over the age of 80 (2.72 per cent).

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Close contact of a confirmed case continues to be the most common means of transmission of the virus with 57.31 per cent of all cases. Community spread is responsible for 24.98 per cent of cases, followed by outbreak related (13.81 per cent); travel (2.87 per cent); while contact tracing results are still pending for 14 cases (1.03 per cent).

An outbreak declared Jan. 14 at Stedman Community Hospice is ongoing, affecting one resident and seven staff.

Workplace outbreaks continue at a manufacturing/industrial facility involving three workers, and at a construction site where five individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit does not reveal the name of businesses where outbreaks occur if the company does not directly serve the public.

An additional 305 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre, bringing the total to 66,994.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,563 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of active cases to 16,330.

Another 88 people died in Ontario on Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 6,393.