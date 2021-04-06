





Article content Three Grand Erie elementary schools moved to virtual learning on Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases. They are Cedarland School in Brantford, Mount Pleasant School in Mount Pleasant and Port Dover’s Lakewood Elementary School. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three Grand Erie elementary schools move to online learning Back to video “During this virtual learning period, teachers at these schools will use D2L Brightspace and other virtual platforms to provide synchronous and asynchronous learning to students throughout the school day,” the Grand Erie District School Board said in a news release late Monday. The board said the move was made because of staffing reasons due to the number of active cases at the schools and individuals identified as close contracts. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on April 19 at Mount Pleasant and Lakewood. No timeline has been set for Cedarland’s return to in-person learning. “Public health will notify the board and school when it is safe to transition back to in-person learning,” said the board.

Article content Over the next few days, teachers will be in contact with students and families at the schools. Families can also contact Grand Erie via email (info@granderie.ca) or phone (519-756-6301) or toll free (1-888-548-8878) for information on virtual learning. The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 40 more positive results. There have now been 75 new cases over the past two days. There are now 155 active cases, an increase of 25 from Monday. And 10 COVID patients are receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital, an increase of five from Monday. Although the health unit website says there are five people hospitalized, the Brant Community Healthcare System website says there are 10. Numbers on the two websites are different because some patients being treated at BGH may reside outside of Brantford-Brant. Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,772 have been resolved. Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 132 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 101 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 25 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and six cases with only the E484K mutation. There are now 28,850 people who have received the vaccine in Brantford-Brant, with 2,570 of those people having their vaccination series completed.

Article content Vaccine appointments are now available for Brant residents aged 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier). Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for more information. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were seven active cases as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 443 confirmed cases, of which 427 are resolved. Three cases have been identified as a variant of concern although the lineage was not known. A total of 2,119 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 293 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been nine deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Tuesday, the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards reported new COVID-19 cases from the weekend. Grand Erie reported new cases in Brantford at Cedarland (Monday), Mount Pleasant (Saturday), Russell Reid Elementary School (Monday), Brantford Collegiate Institute (Monday) and Pauline Johnson Collegiate (Saturday and Monday). The Catholic board reported a new case at Assumption College (Monday) in Brantford. The following are reported outbreaks at child-care centres, schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved: • Bellview YMCA Child Care Centre, April 1, one child, two staff members/providers; • St. John’s College, March 29, three students;

Article content • Holy Cross School, March 18, two students, two staff members; • Brantwood Community Services, April 5, one staff member; • Telfer Place Retirement Home (fourth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 30, one staff member; • St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre (fifth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 27, one resident, three staff members; • Farm (does not serve the public directly), April 4, 16 cases; • Corporate/office (does not serve public directly), March 29, two cases; • Manufacturing/industrial (does not serve public directly), March 25, six cases. Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. The province’s seven-day average now stands at 2,861. There are currently 510 patients in intensive care units, the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago that more than 500 people were in ICUs. With more than 37,500 tests performed in Ontario over the past 24 hours, the positivity rate is at 8.9 per cent, the highest it’s been since January. The province also announced eight more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,458. The province administered 76,199 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 2,621,839 people vaccinated with 323,148 fully vaccinated.

