Three face theft, other charges
Three Brantford residents have been arrested following the theft of items from a trailer at a construction site on Hill Avenue just after 9 a.m. on March 22.
Police said a man was seen stealing the items before getting into a vehicle driven by a woman. Officers later stopped the vehicle with three people.
A search yielded the stolen items, along with two sets of brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine, Oxycocet and Xanax.
A 41-year-old woman and two 39-year-old men are each charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
One man is also charged with breach of probation, while the other is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession in contradiction of a prohibition order.
Replica firearms stolen
Police said a 29-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after they responded to a report of a man with a firearm in the Icomm Drive parking garage just before 8 p.m. on March 21.
Police said they recovered a replica firearm BB gun and 1.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Police said the gun was stolen after a man was able to hide inside a Colborne Street store just before it closed on March 20. The man broke out of the store, taking with him a number of replica firearms and accessories.
The man is charged with theft over $5,000, possession under $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and breaking out.
Woman faces drug charges
A 41-year-old Brantford woman faces numerous charges following an arrest March 12.
Police said officers recognized the woman, seen walking along Drummond Street at about 1:30 a.m., as being wanted in another jurisdiction on an arrest warrant.
Police said they recovered 5.65 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $847 and 14.35 grams of suspected Psilocybin worth $143; along with Canadian currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
The woman is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Man charged
A 29-year-old Brantford man has been charged after being found in possession of 3.1 grams of crack cocaine valued at about $300.
Police were called to assist emergency medical responders just before 8 a.m. on March 14 after reports were received about an unresponsive man on the Murray Street. Police said the man awoke when officers spoke to him.
Police said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by another police service.
Woman charged
A 25-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Officers stopped they stopped a vehicle at about 11 p.m. on March 14 that was going the wrong way on Shellard Lane.
Police said they recovered 11 suspected Hydromorph Contin pills, 10 Ratio-Oxycocet pills and seven Alprazolam pills, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and a quantity of Canadian currency.
Police said the woman was under court orders to reside at a specific address and be inside the home at the time of the incident.
Charged with assault
A 49-year-old Brantford man has been charged with assault after a confrontation. Police said they were called to a Brunswick Street home just after 7 p.m. on March 20 after a 27-year-old man received minor injuries in an assault.