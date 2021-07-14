It’s been 30 years since the first Jim Walsh Bike Ride for Kids With Cancer and despite the death of its founder in 2012 and the ongoing pandemic, the ride keeps rolling along.

“We couldn’t do it last year because everything was shut down,” said organizer Denis Larocque. “But we’re back this year and picking up steam.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three decades of fundraising being celebrated Back to video

Rather than a specific ride that would draw together many people, the fundraiser this year consists of a two-week window where bikers or those using walkers can do their bit, collecting pledges or making their own donations.

The event will end on Saturday with participants bringing their donations to the Knights of Columbus hall on Catherine Street for a sign-off barbecue with music.

“There’s no admission and there will be hamburgers and hot-dogs for sale to the general public so anyone can stop by to eat or make a donation,” Larocque said.

Funds raised go to Help a Child Smile, a 34-year-old association dedicated to bringing joy into the lives of children with cancer.

Connected to children facing life-threatening issues who are served at the McMaster Children’s Hospital, the organization provides happy outings for families both in Ontario and, occasionally, to Disney World.

While Jim Walsh was a huge community fundraiser and active clown, he organized many events that drew in hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

“Help a Child Smile is the organization that Jim chose for donations later because a very high percent of the money goes directly to help the families.”

Larocque is proud of the fact that, since he became involved in the event 11 years ago, about $38,000 has been raised for the association.