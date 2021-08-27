Three-day Walk for Joe aims to bring awareness and healing
Article content
More than 100 people gathered in front of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford early Friday morning in memory of Joe Commanda.
Advertisement
Article content
“Turnout is good and we’re going to pick up more along the way,” said Loretta Nadeau, who organized the three-day Walk for Joe that got underway at 8 a.m. in memory of her brother. “We had 80 registered, but it looks like more here.”
Three-day Walk for Joe aims to bring awareness and healing Back to video
Nadeau, an Algonquin originally from the Pikwakanagan First Nation near Pembroke, Ont., said she organized the walk to raise awareness and bring a measure of healing to families.
Her brothers Joe and Rocky Commanda were removed from their home in the mid-1960s and placed at the Mohawk Institute, which first opened in 1828 and was the longest-operating residential school in the country when it closed in 1970. More than 15,000 children, most of them from Six Nations of the Grand River, were forced to attend.
She said her brothers ran away twice from the Mush Hole – the name given to the residential school by its students in reference to the food they were served – in an effort to return home.
The boys split up on their second attempt. On Sept. 13, 1968, Joe, 13, was struck and killed by a train in Oakville, Ont., while Rocky, a year older, was apprehended by police and put in a Toronto jail.
“To us, he never made it home,” Nadeau said of Joe.
Rocky Commanda was in attendance with family members on Friday. He had few words to share but acknowledged a feeling of unease being back at the Mush Hole after more than 50 years.
The first leg of the walk was to end Friday in Oakville at the spot for Joe died. The trek continues to Toronto on Saturday, followed by a five-hour vehicle convoy on Sunday to Pikwakanagan, ending at the cemetery where Joe is buried.
Advertisement
Article content
Brantford police provided an escort for the walk along Mohawk Street and Colborne Street East to Cainsville, where Brant OPP were to continue east with walkers along Highway 2, then north on Highway 52.
Jake Agoneh, a traditional healer from the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island, was part of a tobacco-burning ceremony at sunrise Friday.
“Fire is our connection with the spirit world,” said Agoneh, whose wife is a niece of Joe Commanda. “The smoke is visible as it goes up to the Great Spirit.”
Amos Key Jr. spent 36 years working as the First Nations language director at the Woodland Cultural Centre, which is adjacent to the Mohawk Institute. He said he is grateful the Commanda family organized the walk.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot more going on as people start to realize they should do something to honour these young people,” he said. “I’m so happy I was able to be here and share my Creator’s Song with them this morning.”
Several Haudenosaunee hereditary chiefs joined the circle of people for the ceremony, including Cayuga Nation sub-chief and faith keeper Leroy Hill.
“It’s like unwrapping wounds where we are living right now, and our people need that inner, spiritual strength,” said Hill, adding that many Indigenous peoples are unsure how to react to the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools across Canada. “I offered a few words and gave them some inspiration and encouragement, so I hope this will help us as we begin our journey here.”
Advertisement
Article content
He said the journey toward healing extends beyond Indigenous peoples to all Canadians, who have been living with a dark secret that has now come to the surface.
“That’s generally what happens with secrets,” said Hill. “It’s a learning lesson for humanity. Hopefully we can heal and come through this together. We are partners together in this.”
Several Indigenous communities have announced that hundreds of unmarked graves have been located at the sites of former residential schools this summer.
Kimberly R. Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, has been hired to help create a “survivors’ secretariat” to oversee a search for graves at the former Mohawk Institute. Murray will act as executive oversight lead.
In July, Mohawk Institute survivors called for a criminal investigation and search for unmarked graves at the Mohawk Institute property.
When announcing the investigation, Six Nations of the Grand River elected Chief Mark Hill said the Truth and Reconciliation Committee discovered at least 54 death records associated with the school.
The mandate of the survivor’s secretariat includes co-ordinating death investigation processes and protocols, conducting statement gathering, document collection and historical research, supporting commemoration initiatives, and liaising with First Nations, provincial and federal governments.
The survivors’ secretariat is currently working to put in place an Indigenous human rights monitor and a cultural monitor to oversee the work of a joint police task force, involving Six Nations, Brantford and the OPP.
Six Nations has put $1 million into the creation of the survivor secretariat.
bethompson@postmedia.com