Thief steals vehicle from driveway

Expositor staff
Aug 16, 2021
Police are looking for a thief who took keys from a County Road 18 home in Brant County and made off with a car parked in the driveway.

Brant OPP say the thief entered the home sometime between midnight at 7 a.m. on Aug. 10. Along with a blue Toyota Corolla, a mobile phone was also stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com

Police looking for gas thief

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who pumped gas into a vehicle and left without paying on Aug. 12.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a Colborne Street East gas station in Brant County.

The suspect is described as having a stocky build and was wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.  The suspect vehicle is a red Dodge Ram Crew Cab with orange “Every Child Matters” flags affixed to each rear window.

