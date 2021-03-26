Theodore Too coming to Port Dover

Article content

PORT DOVER – A famous tugboat will make Port Dover its summer home once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Developer and marine operator Blair McKeil confirmed Friday he has purchased the Theodore Too, an imposing 60-foot craft based on a television series that is popular with children the world over.

“He will spend part of the summer in Port Dover,” McKeil said. “He will be up there July and August. It’s a perfect place for him.”

Ambassatours Gray Line of Halifax, previous owner of Theodore Too, put the tug up for sale last year.

Ambassatours had been thinking of a sale beforehand but the pandemic forced it to act. Social-distancing rules and other pandemic protocols meant it was no longer economical to offer the tug for harbour tours, the company said last year at the time of the listing.

The Theodore Too will travel the Great Lakes and elsewhere as a thrill for children and to promote careers in marine industries. McKeil’s family owns McKeil Marine, which has numerous shipping interests on the Great Lakes and which got its start in Nova Scotia.