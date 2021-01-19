Theatres in former mall could be performance space, Laurier says in pitch to city

Article content

Wilfrid Laurier University has interest in providing a long-discussed cultural hub for the city that would include space for live performances.

In September, the city received a letter from Laurier’s senior executive officer Heidi Northwood pitching the idea of establishing a mid-sized performance space at One Market, the former downtown mall now owned by the university. There are three former movie theatres located in the building.

“These three theatres are at the heart of what we’re calling the Performance Zone, which we hope to renovate and re-purpose,” said Northwood in a letter of expression of interest to the city. “We believe this space might be an excellent fit for a mid-sized performance space.”

Renovation of One Market is being done in phases and includes classrooms, services for students and offices for university staff. Future plans include retail and food spaces.

A year ago, Glenhyrst Art Gallery submitted a detailed business case to locate a cultural hub on its property. The gallery is a not-for-profit charity that leases its land and three buildings on Ava Road from the city.