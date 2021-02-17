Texas mickeys among $1,600 in alcohol stolen in Paris

Brant OPP said alcohol worth $1,600 was stolen from the LCBO store on Mechanic Street in in Paris.

Brant OPP said the store was entered after a window was smashed just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Among the items stolen were three-litre bottles, also called Texas mickeys, of Smirnoff Vodka, Wisers, Canadian Club Whiskey and Bacardi.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Car wash equipment damaged

Brant OPP said Soapz Inc. car wash on Scott Avenue in Paris was vandalized on Feb. 15. Police said several water spray wants valued at more than $600 were damaged.

Impaired driving

A 59-year-old Brant County man is charged with impaired driving after Brant OPP received a call just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 regarding a vehicle traveling on Brant Road.

