Teachers booking vaccine appointments 'honest misunderstanding'

“We wouldn’t be able to pull the exact number, but we saw well over 200 cancellations after the clarification message was sent out,” Ryan Spiteri, the health unit’s communications manager, said Monday. “No further investigation is being undertaken. The health unit believes this was an honest misunderstanding.”

The health unit asked the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards to communicate with their staff that any bookings should be cancelled.

The health unit said the teachers used an online booking link that had been set for primary priority groups in Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout that includes health-care workers, those who have the highest-risk chronic health conditions, live in high-risk congregate settings, and Indigenous adults to receive the vaccine.

A sudden spike in vaccination appointment bookings by elementary and secondary school teachers prompted the Brant County Health Unit to issue a statement Saturday.

Spiteri explained W. Ross Macdonald School, which provides instruction from kindergarten to secondary school graduation for blind and deafblind students, qualifies a primary priority group in Phase 2. That resulted in one field in the online appointment-booking link being marked as “school.”

“After debriefing on this situation, we understand how confusion may have sprouted from this,” said Spiteri.

Seniors over the age of 70 are part of the Phase 2 primary priority group being vaccinated this week, while teachers are part of the secondary priority group in Phase 2.

“Currently, BCHU is only receiving confirmed vaccine allotments for two weeks in advance, which limits our ability to put dates to corresponding priority groups,” Spiteri said. “Education staff are certainly a group that the health unit recognizes as at-risk. Groups in Phase 2 will be vaccinated when all reasonable efforts have been made to offer a first dose of vaccine to those within the primary priority.”

Spiteri noted that the health unit makes every effort to ensure that only those who are eligible are vaccinated.

Meantime, a COVID-19 vaccine appointment cancellation waitlist is now inviting those aged 65 to 69 to add their name and contact information to the list. In the event of a last-minute cancellation or extra doses being available, health unit staff will contact those on the waitlist.

Spiteri said this age bracket change was made on Saturday because those aged 70 and older, who previously qualified to be on the waitlist, can now book appointments.

