Teacher with history of anti-vax views faces another disciplinary hearing

A teacher in Norfolk County with a history of speaking out in public and in the classroom against vaccines is scheduled for another disciplinary hearing before the Ontario College of Teachers.

Tim Sullivan of Simcoe, a teacher at Waterford District High School and a past candidate for Norfolk County council, has been called to appear before the college’s discipline committee in Toronto on Oct. 28, a notice at the college’s website says.

The college’s six-page complaint alleges Sullivan “is guilty of professional misconduct” under the Ontario College of Teachers Act for the following:

• He “abused a student or students verbally” and “psychologically or emotionally” contrary to Ontario regulations.

• He “committed acts that – having regard to all the circumstances – would be reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonorable or unprofessional.”

• He “engaged in conduct unbecoming a member.”

The incidents at issue are alleged to have occurred during the 2018-19 academic year.

The hearing notice says Sullivan “provided materials to students which were unrelated to the curriculum and/or inconsistent with the curriculum.”

The notice alleges Sullivan made a number of comments during the academic year that the college’s discipline committee wants to discuss.

These include suggestions to students that:

• “Mental health conditions, including depression and/or anxiety, are not `real’ health issues, or words to that effect.”

• “It is the fault of the individual for suffering from depression and/or anxiety.”

• “Medication for mental health issues is not beneficial.”

• “Asthma is not ‘real,’ or words to that effect.