Task force will review user fees for city programs, services
The city has set up a task force to review fees for the use of parks and recreational programs, services, rentals and memberships.
The task force, made up of councillors Dan McCreary, John Sless, Jan Vanderstelt and Joshua Wall, also will consider whether people from outside Brantford will pay more for using city facilities.
Councillors were told that a number of municipalities charge non-resident fees so that visitors pay more for such things as ice, sports field and picnic pavilion rentals, swimming lessons, summer camps, fitness classes and green, river access and cemetery fees.
Brantford currently charges the same rates to everyone, regardless of where they live or pay taxes.
A recent staff report indicates the percentage of non-residents using city programs and services amount to about 15 per cent of total users.
For discussion purposes of the report, an increase of 15 per cent was applied to non-resident user fees. With this increase, there would be an opportunity for the city to collect about $75,000 in additional fees.
Most of the non-city residents using Brantford programs and services are from Brant County.
In 2019, about 45 per cent of the $10.5 million cost to operate the city’s recreational programs was paid for by city residents through their property taxes.
At a city council meeting this week, McCreary said a full review of user fees will reveal which services pay for themselves and provide information “so we can charge a fair price.”
Discussion about raising user fees for Brant residents doesn’t sit well with the county Mayor David Bailey, who has called it “unfortunate and unnecessary.”
Bailey noted that city residents also travel to use county facilities.
But Coun. Greg Martin, speaking at this week’s meeting, said development often happens on the border of Brantford, giving county residents lower taxes and easy access to use of city facilities.
“This is a way to help ensure people pay a fair price, so the people who use the services pay and it’s not subsidized by those who don’t,” Martin said of potential non-resident user fees.
McCreary said Brantford citizens have invested heavily in capital projects.
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis gave the example of the Olympic-size indoor pool at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, which operates at an annual deficit of between $1.5 million and $2 million. Figures compiled by the city show that 25 per cent of the people using the pool are from the county.
During a council discussion last June, Coun. Jan Vanderstelt said county residents “are using our services to the tune of $70,000 a year. Over the next 10 years, if we do nothing, we will be subsidizing residents of Brant County to the tune of $700,000.”
“Other communities have done this,” Vanderstelt said at this week’s meeting. “We need to take a look at how to make this fair.”
But Coun. Cheryl Antoski said she’s opposed to higher non-resident fees.
“This is a time to be building bridges, not walls.”