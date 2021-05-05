





Article content Does the community want a shared space that could be used by museums, arts groups, musical and theatrical performances and the Brantford Farmers Market? Is there interest in using that same building for charitable events, including the Brantford Symphony Orchestra’s annual book fair and Community Resource Service’s annual Christmas Baskets program? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Task force to consider creating shared heritage and cultural space Back to video Where would such a facility be located and how much would it cost? Those are some of the questions that would be answered by a new Community Heritage and Cultural Space Task Force. Coun. Dan McCreary got support for the creation of the task force from fellow councillors on Tuesday at an operations and administration committee meeting. “We see this as a facility that operates under one roof, that operates in a City of Brantford facility with participant community partner organizations looking after their own collections, their own exhibitions, their own performances, and the city being the host of the building,” said McCreary.

Article content “The thing that really takes this to the next level is the consideration of making this a lively space that has a number of uses going on inside, which feed off one another and create all sorts of life and activity.” McCreary said multi-purpose space in the building could be used for the book fair and Christmas Baskets so organizers “don’t have to go begging hat in hand each year for a location.” He said the space would allow cultural groups to “concentrate on the stories they want to tell, the performances they want to do and the activities they want to conduct without being responsible for the bricks and mortar.” McCreary’s resolution, which still requires final approval by city council, calls for consultation with the museum community and wider cultural community to see if there is a desire for such a space, investigation into the feasibility of relocating the farmers market into the building and identifying a location and a budget for the project. The task force would come back to council with those answers before the end of the year. But some councillors raised concerns about the scope of the project and what would become of the work that has already been done over the past few years by the Cultural Hub Task Force, which has been considering the creation of space for cultural groups. That task force and the Consolidated Museum and Archives Task Force, which was formed last year but hasn’t yet met, would both be disbanded. “We started out looking for a mid-sized performance space and another consolidated museum space,” said Coun. John Sless. “This is much larger and more complex and would slow down the other two entities moving forward. By making things bigger and bolder, some things can fall off the cliff.”

Article content Coun. Cheryl Antoski, who chairs the Cultural Hub Task Force, said the city’s lack of a cultural hub has been an issue for decades. A study released in 2019 determined a lack of cultural facilities continues to hamper the growth of live theatre, dance and other performing arts. The study pegged the cost of building a hub at $15 million to $21 million. “It’s all divided,” said Antoski. “Groups are fighting for the same spaces. People are storing costumes in their garages and building sets in their backyards.” Glenhyrst Art Gallery submitted a detailed business case to the city a year ago to locate a cultural hub on its property. The city is awaiting a second proposal from Wilfrid Laurier University, which is pitching the idea of establishing a mid-sized performance space at One Market, the former downtown mall now owned by the university. There are three former movie theatres located in the building. Antoski said there may be merit in building toward “this visionary project” in small steps. “We need something to start with,” she said.

