Task force begins work to improve downtown Brantford

A group committed to finding solutions to deal with what it calls a crisis in the downtown met for the first time this month.

The Downtown Brantford Improvement Task Force comprises city councillors and representatives from the chamber of commerce, health unit, police, library, Conestoga College, Laurier University, the Downtown Brantford Business Improvement Association and the Downtown Central Neighbourhood Association. Brant MPP Will Bourma and former Brant MP Phil McColeman also are part of the group.

When informally surveyed, 90 downtown business owners said the main concerns in the core are crime, vandalism, garbage, people sleeping in and using doorways as washrooms, drug use, vacant buildings, needles scattered on the ground, and drivers speeding and travelling the wrong way on one-way streets.

City councillors said the situation is so bad, people are afraid to go downtown, businesses are packing up and students who get a look are likely to scratch Brantford off their list of post-secondary options.

“The community should know that this initiative is an absolute priority and our objective is to implement demonstrable change,” said Coun. Dan McCreary, who was elected chair of the task force.

“Efforts of this task force and the three sub working groups that will focus on social supports, economic development and programming, and safety and security, will better position the downtown as a centre for civic government, retail, business, academia, culture, arts, music and entertainment.”

The task force will meet over the next four months to create an action plan. The public can have their say through a series of opportunities starting in September. Details about how to get involved are pending.