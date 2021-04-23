Article content

Brantford’s cramped and technologically outdated Provincial Offences Court could be moved to another downtown location.

A memorandum of understanding, which isn’t legally binding but signals a willingness of parties to move forward with a contract, has been approved by city councillors regarding the court relocation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Talks to begin to relocate provincial offences court Back to video

It allows the city to discuss the possible transfer of the court office at 102 Wellington Square, adjacent to city hall, to 220 Colborne St., the former downtown mall now owned by Wilfrid Laurier University. The city’s community services and social development department currently operate from 220 Colborne under a lease from Laurier until 2024.

However, staff from the current city hall in Wellington Square and from 220 Colborne are in the process of moving to the new city hall on Dalhousie Street.

The current city hall will be vacant and could be put up for sale. The city hall building and the provincial court building are connected.