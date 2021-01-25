Taking unknown drug leads to man's bizarre behaviour

He receives house arrest

Harold Carmichael
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
SUDBURY A 33-year-old man involved in a series of bizarre drug-induced events was sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice to house arrest.

Cleis Neveau, who now lives in Brantford, received a nine-month conditional sentence, along with a two-year probation.

He also was ordered to provide a DNA sample and repay $480.12 to a woman.

Neveau’s sentence includes a condition that he not possess or consume illegal drugs.

On Jan. 23, 2020, Neveau, then living in a community west of Greater Sudbury, pleaded guilty to being unlawfully in a dwelling house, assaulting two people with a chair, using a chair for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest. Neveau’s pleas averted a scheduled two-day trial.

Sentencing was to have occurred last March 31, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down Ontario courts.

Through an agreed statement of facts, court was told that, just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2018, Neveau took an unknown quantity of an unknown drug.

He then went to a home where he damaged a door and window frame to gain entry. Once inside, Neveau came face to face with a woman, who screamed, alerting neighbours who rushed to her aid.

The man briefly hid in the home’s basement before leaving.

Neveau then jumped on a parked vehicle – belonging to the woman he had just confronted – kicking in the windshield, ripping off a windshield wiper and causing other damage, before jumping into the back of a half-ton truck parked nearby.

He then got on the roof of a nearby parked car, causing damage. The owner got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but Neveau grabbed onto the rear bumper and was dragged a distance before letting go. As a result, Neveau’s back was bleeding and he had a lump on his head.

Neveau then ran into a restaurant parking lot and got into a parked vehicle. He was seen by a restaurant employee, who alerted management.

Neveau got out of the vehicle and went into the restaurant where he swung a chair to two employees who confronted him. One swing struck a wall, gouging out a piece of it.

Five officers tried to restrain Neveau but were unable to do so until a sixth officer arrived.

Neveau was then taken by ambulance to hospital. At one point, Neveau had no vital signs and had to be resuscitated by emergency department staff.

