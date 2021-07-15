Police blotter: Suspicious person report results in drug, firearm charges

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A 49-year-old Brantford woman and 48-year-old Cambridge man are facing numerous charges following their arrest on Tuesday.

Brant OPP received a call over the noon hour from a concerned citizen about suspicious activity at a Beverly Street West business address.

During the arrest, officers seized a variety of drugs including an opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine and a firearm.

The male is charged with four counts of drug trafficking. He is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, failing to comply with a probation order, and personation with the intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The female accused was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, and was released from custody.

Trailer stolen

A 40-year-old Brant County man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000.

Police say a recreational vehicle trailer was reported stolen to Waterloo Regional Police on Sunday.

Owners of the vehicle posted details of the theft on social media, and a passer-by reported a possible sighting of the unique trailer to its owners, who contacted Brant OPP.

Police remind the public to report any criminal activity in the area by calling OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be made online at crimestoppersbb.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Driver charged

A 33-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Brant OPP say an officer on patrol witnessed a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist just before 4 p.m. on Monday on King Edward Street in Paris.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.