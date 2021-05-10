Street crimes unit seizes prohibited weapon, illegal drugs
POLICE BRIEFS
Brantford police seized a prohibited weapon, illegal drugs and charged four people following a search of a Murray Street home on Saturday.
Approximately 4.7 grams of suspected fentanyl with a street value of about $1,175, approximately 3.9 grams of suspected mathamphetaine with a street value of about $585 as well as prohibited firearm with ammunition were found, police said Monday.
Two males, aged 37 and 25, and two females, aged 33 and 29, have been charged with the following: two counts of possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm; possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm; careless storage of a firearm; careless storage of ammunition; tampering with the serial number of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaches of court orders.
All four were held in custody for bail hearings.
Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251
Impaired driving
A 69-year-old Paris man faces drinking and driving charges after being stopped by Brant OPP on Saturday.
Police stopped the vehicle after receiving a report of an impaired driver near King Edward Street in Paris at 2:39 p.m. The driver was arrested and transported to the Brant OPP detachment after failing a field sobriety test.
Further tests were done at the detachment and the 69-year-old was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.
The legal limit for drivers in Ontario is blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Police are reminding people to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if they spot an impaired driver.
Dangerous operation of a vehicle
A 69-year-old Toronto woman faces charges after being stopped by Brant OPP on Friday.
Police received a call about a vehicle on Highway 24 at about 6 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had been the subject of multiple traffic complaints on the same day, police said.
Officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Additional officers were called in to help with stopping the vehicle, police said.
Brant OPP subsequently charged the woman with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer and operating a vehicle with no insurance. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
ATV theft
Provincial police are investigating the theft of an ATV from a rural Brant County property.
The theft took place Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. when a green 2002 Bomardier Traxster was taken from an outbuilding on a property on Brant-Oxford Road. The ATV has a seed spreader attached to the rear.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
Off-road vehicle charges
Brant OPP charged five off-road vehicle riders on Saturday after receiving a trespassing complaint in the Paris area.
The OPP has been conducting all-terrain vehicle patrols throughout the county in response to ongoing complaints. In addition to the trespassing charges, police also issued several warnings, a Brant OPP spokesperson said.
Being on private property, without permission from the property owner, is a violation under the Trespass to Property Act and could subject riders to charges. Causing damage by riding on property could subject riders to mischief charges, police said
Brant OPP are urging all-terrain vehicle riders to follow all laws and wear approved helmets to significantly reduce the risk of injuries as well as being charged with offences.
