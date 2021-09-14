Strauss in as Haldimand-Norfolk MOH
Board of health affirms hiring in 8-1 vote
Article content
Following a two-week roller-coaster ride that generated headlines across Canada, the Norfolk and Haldimand Board of Health has shelved its concerns and accepted the appointment of Dr. Matthew Strauss as the counties’ acting Medical Officer of Health.
Advertisement
Article content
The decision came Monday evening in an 8-1 recorded vote.
Strauss in as Haldimand-Norfolk MOH Back to video
Norfolk council – which serves as the board of health for Norfolk and Haldimand counties – encountered turbulence Sept. 3 when it announced Strauss’s appointment.
Many were familiar with Strauss’s opinion pieces on COVID-19 and postings on social media in opposition to across-the-board lockdowns as a proper response to surging caseloads.
“Provincial orders will supersede anything locally,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, who chairs the counties’ board of health, said in her concluding remarks Monday. “If the province decides to issue another lockdown order, that will apply here in Haldimand-Norfolk as well.
“Dr. Strauss has articulated publicly that he believes in the rule of law and he understands it is the province’s right to make these decisions. He will uphold those public health guidelines.”
In the days after Strauss’s appointment was announced, board of health members report numerous calls and emails in opposition.
At Monday’s meeting, board members reported a counter-surge in support for Strauss from the community and medical professionals who are familiar with his work. In switching her support to Strauss Monday, Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman noted that both sides of the issue have serious misconceptions about public health and what a local medical officer of health can do on their own.
“I think there is a lot of confusion,” Huffman said. “I received quite a few emails from people saying we don’t want any more masks, we don’t want any more social distancing, we don’t want any more lockdowns – we want Dr. Strauss.
Advertisement
Article content
“I just want it to be clear, that’s not the case. Those are provincially-mandated laws. Those things will continue to apply in Haldimand-Norfolk.”
Much of Monday afternoon’s meeting was conducted behind closed doors with outside legal counsel. On the table was the employment agreement the board of health has entered into with Strauss and the legal consequences of attempting to withdraw it.
When the board of health reconvened in open session, many of the council members who expressed concerns last week had softened their positions on Strauss’s appointment.
Alluding to Strauss’s extensive experience as an ICU doctor in Kingston and as a medical practitioner in general, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus noted there is more to public health than COVID-19.
A deputation from Haldimand County, led by Mayor Ken Hewitt, also spoke in favour of Strauss’s appointment. Hewitt said he has followed the hiring process closely and has not been shaken, to date, in his belief that Strauss is qualified for the position.
“Most people in the country wouldn’t want the job,” Hewitt said. “I think it’s a challenge in itself to even get someone who’s interested in the job; to put themselves in that position knowing that we’re potentially moving into another wave; knowing the hours that are required from these individuals are quite extensive.
“Both myself and Mayor Chopp and quite a few politicians have had fingers pointed at them for edgy comments. We’ve all had differences of opinion on how this pandemic has been managed. We certainly had a lot of lively conversations with the previous Medical Officer of Health (Dr. Shanker Nesathurai) and some of the decisions that were made.”
Advertisement
Article content
Affirming the hiring, which took effect Tuesday, Sept. 14, were Langton Coun. Linda Vandendriessche, Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele, Simcoe Coun. Ian Rabbitts, Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor, Charlotteville Coun. Chris VanPaassen, Huffman, Columbus and Chopp.
Holding firm to her opposition was Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin.
The board of health meeting ended with an invitation to Strauss to speak at Tuesday’s council-in-committee meeting. Chopp reported at the start of Tuesday’s meeting that Dr. Strauss is prepared to speak to Norfolk council at its regular meeting Sept. 21.
“We will look forward to having Dr. Strauss at council next Tuesday,” said Rabbitts, chair of Tuesday’s meeting.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com