Stay-at-home order impacts city services

City services are again being impacted by another provincewide stay-at-home order issued on Thursday and which will remain in effect for at least four weeks.
While essential and emergency municipal services will continue and some facilities remain open, the city said gathering limits will be strictly enforced to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet is maintained, said Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications. For example, when inside a public building, face coverings must be worn unless a person has an exemption for health reasons.
City facilities that remain open include:
• Community services and social development at 220 Colborne St. by appointment only;
• Brantford Farmers’ Market, with capacity limits;
• Brantford Public Library has curbside pickup only;
• Brantford Transit Terminal;
• Cemetery services;
• Visiting city hall is by appointment only;
• Mohawk Street landfill site;
• Parking enforcement office;
• Playgrounds and parks are open with physical distancing and capacity limits in place;
• Provincial offences court office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• T. B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre is open for child care only
City facilities that are closed include:
• Beckett Adult Leisure Centre;
• Bell Homestead National Historic Site;
• Civic centre;
• Brantford Visitor and Tourism Centre;
• Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre;
• EarlyON Child and Family Centres (offering virtual programs only);
• Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts;
• T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre;
• Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre;
• Woodman Community Centre (including the indoor skatepark).
City residents are encouraged to review a list of popular city services available online for alternate ways to access municipal services during the stay-at-home order. There is an online form to report an issue or request a non-urgent city service. For general inquiries, email customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150.
Visit brantford.ca/OpenandClosed for an up-to-date list of the status of city facilities.
To report a violation of a provincial order implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Brantford, visit brantford.ca/Covid-19violations and use the online reporting form or call the city’s customer contact centre at 519-759-4150.
The Brant County Health Unit is responsible for enforcing Ontario Ministry of Health directives, such as non-compliance related to self-isolation or quarantine. To report a violation to the health unit, call 519-753-4937 and press 1.