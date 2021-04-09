Stay-at-home order impacts city services

Article content

City services are again being impacted by another provincewide stay-at-home order issued on Thursday and which will remain in effect for at least four weeks.

While essential and emergency municipal services will continue and some facilities remain open, the city said gathering limits will be strictly enforced to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet is maintained, said Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications. For example, when inside a public building, face coverings must be worn unless a person has an exemption for health reasons.

City facilities that remain open include:

• Community services and social development at 220 Colborne St. by appointment only;

• Brantford Farmers’ Market, with capacity limits;

• Brantford Public Library has curbside pickup only;

• Brantford Transit Terminal;

• Cemetery services;

• Visiting city hall is by appointment only;