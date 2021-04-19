St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre gets $1-million in funding for HVAC improvements

St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre is getting $1.08 million in combined federal-provincial funding to upgrade its HVAC system.

The money is part of a $100-million investment to install heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and make retrofits or repairs to sprinkler systems in 95 long-term care homes across Ontario.

The upgrade at the the Brantford long-term care home will replace elements of the HVAC system to improve air quality and filtration, upgrade equipment to meet code requirements, maximize infection prevention and control and provide additional control capabilities for heating and cooling, said a news release issued by the province.

St. Joseph’s president David Wormald said the HVAC improvements will help prevent the spread of viruses.

As part of its long-term care modernization plan, the province says it’s investing $2.68 billion in long-term care spaces over the next 10 years. According to its news release, Ontario now has 20,257 new and 15,918 redevelopment spaces in the pipeline.