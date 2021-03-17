Article content

Festivals and Events Ontario has awarded St. George Apple Fest a certificate of achievement in recognition of its ability to “adapt, pivot and evolve” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivals and Events Ontario made changes to its annual awards program to reflect the changed environment faced by festivals last year. Apple Fest went virtual in 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St. George Apple Fest gets provincial recognition Back to video

“Trying to digitally catch the feel and essence of what Apple Fest is would have been a daunting task but I have to tell you, my mouth is watering the same now as it does when I’m there,” said Russell Press, director of economic development and tourism for Brant County.

St. George Apple Fest adds this latest recognition to six previous awards for Top 100 Festival.

The driving force behind this achievement, Barry Hussey, Apple Fest entertainment co-ordinator, was recognized as a volunteer of the year.

“Barry deserves this recognition for being able to deliver the feel of Apple Fest in a virtual format and for his volunteer work in past years,” said festival co-ordinator Jean Tucker. “He wanted to provide something for the community to enjoy during these uncertain times.”

As part of the virtual experience, Apple Fest Shopping.ca allows online visitors to connect with vendors all year long.