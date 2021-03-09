





Article content Brant County high school athletes are missing sports. “It’s such a vital part of our lives as student-athletes,” Brantford Collegiate Institute student Jascon Estoesta said of the importance of high school athletics. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Something missing' from lives of high school athletes Back to video “It’s like something is missing from our lives and we don’t know what to do without it. I definitely miss it a lot. It’s a big change.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, there have been no high school sports games. So, the fact that active teenagers are struggling without being been able to engage in something they love should come as no surprise. But, there are questions surrounding the effect the loss of games and competitions have had. How much do they miss their sports? What are they doing to replace the time and energy spent on those sports? What do they miss most about high school athletics? Are there social implications? And, probably most important, how are they coping?

Article content Safety is the No. 1 priority during this pandemic and, until it is safe to return to courts, fields and rinks, there will be no games. But without any kind of competition, it seems clear after speaking with a group of BCI students that there are several key takeaways from a lack of high school sports – there is less of an outlet from the stress of being a teenager; social contact, a key element for high school aged kids, is limited or is non-existent; and a once vibrant school environment has become a little less exciting. * * * Alex Thomson, who is in Grade 12 at BCI, focused on playing football, hockey and rugby throughout his high school career. The 17-year-old said he enjoyed playing sports and making friends but the “brotherhood” has been somewhat broken with no games being played. He said it’s “kind of awkward now” when he sees past teammates. “I hang out with a pretty small group of people but every now and then I’ll see someone I used to play with on one of those teams and we just sort of walk by each other, say hello and then move on,” he said. “We don’t have a huge conversation about what we’ve been doing because it’s mostly just been sitting around the house or going to the gym.” Thomson said he liked being busy with high school sports. He went to school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then it was practice or games after school. “It kept me enjoying my high school experience,” he said of playing sports. “It was a lot more enjoyable than getting home from school and sitting in my room, which obviously now is what’s happening.”

Article content When the pandemic began, he found himself sleeping in and not doing much but he’s started hitting the gym harder. That has helped but he worries about his peers and how they’re coping. “Some of them have secluded themselves and haven’t talked to us much,” he said. The past year has changed life at BCI. “Walking in the halls before, you could stand in a group of people and not worry about anything,” he said. “Now you have to steer away from that stuff. “In high school and in public, I’ve noticed people are afraid of other people because of COVID. Not a lot of people are talking to each other.” * * * “It’s been very different,” Montanna Ainsworth said of her life during the pandemic. “There’s a lot less for me to do because everything is closed. I have a lot of free time now.” The 18-year-old Grade 12 student normally would be playing badminton and getting ready for rugby at this time of year after playing basketball in the fall. Without those things to do, she’s chosen to pick up more hours at a part-time job. But Ainsworth really wants to again feel the excitement of playing sports with her teammates. “You go from seeing those girls five days a week and then weekends when we had tournaments and stuff and now I don’t see them nearly as much as (I used to) and that’s hard.” Ainsworth said many of her friends also have picked up more hours at work or, in some instances, got a second job. And, while she remains friends with those closest to her, it’s the secondary friendships that have suffered.

Article content “Sports are a huge way to stay connected to people and to make bonds that are forever,” she said. “Now I don’t see (as many) people so I don’t talk to them, unfortunately.” The stress factor has also played a part in the lives of her friends. “I think they’re a lot more stressed out over other things because usually they put all their problems into their sport so now they don’t kind of have an outlet like that,” she said. “They don’t really have somewhere to let out their emotions.” Ainsworth said it isn’t easy going to school every day. “I would look forward to the first day of school because I knew that would be the first practice of the new basketball season,” she said. “Now there’s nothing really to look forward to. You’re just going to school to go home right after.” Her plan is to go to college and play sports at a higher level but without any high school competitions it has made it tough to get noticed. “There’s no opportunity to get scouted so, if I did choose to play, I’d have to walk on,” she said of what may be a lost opportunity. * * * Estoesta said it hurts to not be able to play volleyball, basketball, badminton and rugby. “It’s definitely taken a lot of adjustment and forced us to change our lifestyles,” the 17-year-old Grade 12 student said. “It’s a big change going from playing a sport throughout the whole year for all of high school to not doing anything in your senior year. It makes it stings even more.” Competition is one thing Estoesta most misses. Also missing are the relationships and friendships built by playing high school sports.

Article content “It’s that missing piece that links us together that we don’t have and that’s high school sports,” he said. “It’s just different because there’s nothing to talk to (some friends) about because there’s no sports.” Estoesta said it has taken time to adjust to the loss of sports but he’s had help from teachers, such as Marc Cohoon and Jen Link. “They’re always there,” he said. “I think that’s really important what they’re doing to help us as athletes.” * * * Kaia Grant wasn’t planning to return for a fifth year at BCI but she may change her mind. The 17-year-old rugby, volleyball and basketball player had hoped to move on to a post-secondary school and play a sport at that level but the chances of that happening evaporated without any games being played. “I was looking forward to playing my Grade 12 year so I could possibly get scouted to play basketball or rugby in college,” she said. “Now that we don’t have sports going on, that’s very difficult for me.” Grant has been using the time freed up from a lack of sports to concentrate on her studies. But she misses the outlet that was high school sports. She said sports was her “getaway from everything. “I miss having something to relieve my stress with. I would be able to go to sports and put all my focus on that and not think of anything outside of that.” Grant said walking her dog and outdoor activities have helped but they don’t provide the social connection most teenagers crave. She’s been lucky to stay connected with her group of friends since most have known each other since elementary school.

Article content However, when things return back to normal, there may be a loss of cohesion since teams are made up of a diverse group of athletes who sometimes aren’t the same age. “A few of the younger girls that joined our team last year, they do their own thing but we don’t really talk to them too much,” Grant said. “I feel like they could have been intimidated by us because we’re older then them.” * * * After talking with the student-athletes, it’s clear most have found other things to do with their time but they would love nothing more than to return to their sports. And, although they might not be struggling mentally, physically, socially or emotionally, there is concern for their peers. All agreed that guidance counsellors at their school are outstanding but that some students may need more support than others. Grant said she thinks some people would benefit emotionally from having someone to talk to. “I know a couple of people that are struggling and they don’t really talk to people about what they’re missing.” Ainsworth agreed. “I do think it would be good to have someone there to listen to people tell them how they feel about everything that’s going on,” she said. “We do have great guidance counsellors but they have to deal with all the school stuff as well. It would be nice to have someone to talk to sometimes.” Estoesta may speak for a lot of high school athletes who may not have had the chance to express their feelings. “Usually for me, in high school, a lot of my physical activity and working out came from sports and practice so that was a big change for me,” he said. “How important sports are to me took a mental toll on me. It was a big change to be honest.” * * * The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a mental toll on a large segment of the population. Over the next few weeks, The Expositor will examine the effect the cancellation of high school sports has had on student-athletes and teacher-coaches.

