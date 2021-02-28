Some feel left out of COVID vaccine rollout
Paris woman argues for vaccine priority
Dina Likokapis worries that she may die if she contracts COVID-19.
“I need the vaccine,” said the Paris woman. “If I’m exposed to the virus, I will get very sick, if not die.”
She has been immunocompromised for some time due to medication she takes for Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disorder. Last fall, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Recent surgery to remove a section of a lung has left Likokapis with a chronic cough.
Medication Likokapis takes to manage her cancer prevents her from pitching in at Houndaway Daycare and Boarding, the Brantford doggie daycare business she co-owns, because it has increased her vulnerability to infection. She said her oncologist, gastroenterologist and surgeon agree that Likokapis and patients like her are in urgent need of COVID-19 protection. But the chronically ill do not appear on the province’s priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said she wants public health and government officials to consider the immunocompromised and others vulnerable to COVID-19 due to chronic medical conditions in the vaccine rollout.
She said such people are “falling through the cracks.”
Health Canada expresses support for Likokapis’s position in a web document titled Immunization of Immuno-compromised Persons.
“If you have cancer, you are at a higher risk for more serious outcomes of COVID-19,” the document says. “Cancer is considered an underlying medical condition. And some cancer treatments – such as surgery, chemotherapy, immune-therapy and radiation therapy can weaken your immune system, making it harder for you to fight infections.”
As it stands, the provincial government has prioritized residents of retirement homes and long-term care facilities due to the high toll COVID-19 has taken in this area. Some long-term care facilities in Ontario and beyond have experienced dozens of deaths from the coronavirus since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic a year ago.
Also prioritized are front-line health-care workers and personal support workers in seniors care.
As vaccine supplies increase, the province will prioritize elderly residents who continue to live independently in the community.
Aboriginal communities have been prioritized because they are proving especially vulnerable to the virus. Medical officials are finding that First Nations tend to suffer worse health outcomes than the general population once infected.