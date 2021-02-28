Some feel left out of COVID vaccine rollout

Article content

Dina Likokapis worries that she may die if she contracts COVID-19.

“I need the vaccine,” said the Paris woman. “If I’m exposed to the virus, I will get very sick, if not die.”

She has been immunocompromised for some time due to medication she takes for Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disorder. Last fall, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Recent surgery to remove a section of a lung has left Likokapis with a chronic cough.

Medication Likokapis takes to manage her cancer prevents her from pitching in at Houndaway Daycare and Boarding, the Brantford doggie daycare business she co-owns, because it has increased her vulnerability to infection. She said her oncologist, gastroenterologist and surgeon agree that Likokapis and patients like her are in urgent need of COVID-19 protection. But the chronically ill do not appear on the province’s priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.