Soccer games back on in Burford
Article content
After nearly two years without a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burford Youth Soccer has returned to the pitch this summer.
Advertisement
Article content
“Everyone is so relieved and glad to have some normalcy back in their lives,” BYS president Steve Burroughs said.
Soccer games back on in Burford Back to video
“The kids are enjoying intermingling and the parents have been supportive, following COVID protocols. It’s been very, very well received. I think everyone is enjoying it.”
Typically, Burford’s season starts the first week of May and the finals wrap up in the middle of August. The executive was ready to get things rolling in 2020 before the pandemic halted things in March.
“Everyone was on the same page with cancelling it last year, given that schools were closed,” said Burrough. “That was a big factor. Once they announced that schools were going to be online for the rest of the year, that basically killed all summer sports.”
Burroughs noted that losing one whole season was tough.
“There was a lot of pressure because I think Ontario Soccer came out with a statement that with soccer not running last year, 10 per cent of clubs would not survive,” he said.
“They were forecasting that if soccer didn’t run this year, 44 per cent of clubs would not survive.”
Like most summer sports leagues, BYS would typically have its players signed up by late winter. Not knowing what the summer would bring, Burroughs said the organization communicated with its members and took pre-registrations – without accepting any money – to gauge interest on a 2021 season.
When the province announced earlier this month that it would move to Step 3 of the Roadmap to Recovery – allowing soccer games to proceed – BYS was ready.
Advertisement
Article content
Burford is part of the Twin Rivers Soccer League, a house league that includes teams from Paris, St. George, Delhi, Ayr, Norwich, Langton, Wellesley and Windham Centre.
With Paris and St. George declaring earlier this year that they would not field teams this season, Burford made the decision to only play games within its own organization.
In a normal season for BYS there would be about 250 players competing in age groups from under-six to under-21, with each division including two birth years.
This season there are 180 players and the divisions include under-six, eight, 11, 14 and 21. Games are seven versus seven and are played sideline to sideline rather than the length of the field.
“It’s good soccer,” said Burroughs. “It’s competitive and our numbers are always healthy.”
He said everyone is co-operating with the COVID protocols that remain in place.
Burroughs noted that running soccer this season will strengthen BYS, especially at the younger age groups. And he said he hopes that the passing of the leadership baton will start to take place as most of the executive have older kids in the league who will soon graduate from the organization.
“We’ve got a dedicated group of people who have been doing this for a while,” he said.
“This gives us a chance to bring in those people who have stepped up to coach the younger kids and let them know we have three or four years left in this because our kids will be done.
“We need a fresh batch of volunteers to step in.”